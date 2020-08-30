The Coordinating Council of the Belarusian opposition is not going to distribute 53 million euros of assistance from the European Union, since they did not ask for them. Member of the Presidium of the Constitutional Court Maria Kolesnikova stated this at Youtube-channel of ex-participant in the presidential election Viktor Babariko, whose headquarters she previously represented.

“We are not going to have anything to do with this money, we are not going to distribute it … About 53 million, which the EU representatives spoke about, we learned from the media. We did not ask them, ”she said.

Kolesnikova also expressed confidence that Belarusians will be able to cope with any situation on their own.

On August 19, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the European Union would redirect the 53 million euros intended for aid to Belarus to help civil society in the country. It was noted that the money will be directed not through state structures, but through public structures. They will also go to support the victims of the brutality of the security forces during the protests and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Belarusian opposition regularly expresses its desire to establish a dialogue with Moscow and emphasizes its necessity. The Kremlin welcomed this, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was necessary to clarify the political basis on which the council would function and its goals. We are talking about statements by Lukashenka that initially a program was published on the council’s website that contained theses about withdrawing from joint associations with Moscow, but then they disappeared. His opponents consistently deny any accusations of anti-Russian sentiment.