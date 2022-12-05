Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova has been returned to prison after being hospitalized in late November. This was reported by the AP news agency on Monday.

According to her father, the politician has had surgery for a perforated ulcer. She looked weak, “but her mood is good and she even tried to laugh,” the man told the AP. He was allowed to see his daughter for ten minutes. After the operation, Kolesnikova was returned to prison, where she is serving an 11-year sentence.

Kolesnikova is a leading opposition politician in Belarus, where authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has been in power for 28 years. In 2020, Lukashenko was re-elected as president; the win is seen internationally as fraudulent. Kolesnikova was involved in anti-election demonstrations in 2020, which were violently crushed.

At the end of last year, the politician was convicted of calling for “actions that threaten national security” and “conspiring for a coup”. When Belarusian authorities wanted to expel her from the country, Kolesnikova tore up her passport. The politician therefore preferred arrest in his own country to deportation. She has been in prison ever since.