The Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tichanovskaya has given President Alexander Lukashenko an ultimatum for his resignation. “If our demands are not met by October 25, the entire country will take to the streets peacefully,” warned Tichanovskaya in a statement posted on the Internet on Tuesday. In addition, the politician who fled into exile in Lithuania announced a “nationwide strike” on October 26th.

Lukashenko has faced mass protests since the controversial presidential election on August 9th. The opposition accuses the head of state, who has been in power for 26 years, of electoral fraud. According to the official result, Lukashenko was re-elected with around 80 percent, Tichanovskaya only received around ten percent of the vote.

In view of the “state terror”, it is time for the Belarusians to choose one side, stressed Tichanovskaya. Anyone who has not yet switched to “the side of the people” is an “accomplice of terror”. She wrote to Lukashenko: “You have 13 days.”

The Belarusian security forces threatened the use of firearms against demonstrators on Monday. So far, they have mainly used water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades against the people demonstrating peacefully.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte.]

According to the authorities, they arrested more than 700 people across the country on Sunday. All of the well-known critics of the regime are now either in prison or out of the country.

Because of the brutal actions of the authorities, the EU gave the green light for sanctions against Lukashenko on Monday. (AFP)