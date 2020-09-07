One of many leaders of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova was detained by unknown individuals within the heart of Minsk. It’s reported by Tut.by.

It’s famous that she was put in a minibus with the signal “Communication” and brought away in an unknown path.

Anton Rodnenkov, the press secretary of the Opposition Coordination Council, tried to seek out Kolesnikova, however later he additionally stopped speaking. Their whereabouts are unknown. Two extra council members don’t get in contact – Maxim Bogretsov and Ivan Kravtsov. The Ministry of Inner Affairs of Belarus refused to touch upon the details about the detention of Kolesnikova.

On the very fact of the creation of the opposition Constitutional Courtroom, the Prosecutor Normal’s Workplace of Belarus opened a legal case on an try and seize energy. Protest leaders have repeatedly confused that these accusations are inappropriate, because the council is a civil platform for dialogue between the authorities and society and has no political purpose or program.

Mass protests proceed in Belarus as a result of official outcomes of the presidential elections, which occurred on August 9. In response to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth time period, gained 80 % of the vote, whereas the principle opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, 10 %. The protesters demand the resignation of Lukashenka and a brand new and honest vote. The primary protests have been violently dispersed. Seven thousand folks have been detained, it’s identified about 4 lifeless. The detainees talked concerning the beatings within the isolation wards.