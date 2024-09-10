For 22 months, no one, not even his lawyer, has been able to see one of the most important figures of the Belarusian opposition, Maria Kolesnikova (Minsk, 42 ​​years old), locked in a maximum isolation cell and suffering from a perforating ulcer that could cost her her life because the authorities deny her the food that her body tolerates. Her entourage is barely able to reconstruct pieces of her life with some tips from the prison; and the latest information indicates that she has lost a lot of weight, she barely weighs 45 kilos and is 1.7 meters tall. “She is dying of starvation,” Ivan Kravtsov, executive secretary of the Coordinating Council of the Belarusian Opposition, told EL PAÍS. The dissidents also regret that the United States and Europe never consulted them about theirs for the Historic Russian political prisoner swap in August .

Kolesnikova’s family considers it unthinkable that a person could be held in a prison “in such inhuman conditions in the centre of Europe in the 21st century” and fears that the activist will follow the fate of Vladimir Putin’s great rival. “I am afraid that at some point the situation of Alexei Navalny will be repeated,” her sister Tatiana Khomich told Radio Svoboda last week.

Navalny He died suspiciously in a strict isolation prison in February, where she was severely treated in a punishment cell. Kolesnikova’s entourage claims that the activist is also suffering serious, life-threatening deprivation in Gomel’s women’s prison No. 4.

Kolesnikova She was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2021 for leading protests against electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Campaign manager for opposition candidate Viktor Babariko, who was arrested just before the election, the opposition figure was one of three women who led the demonstrations, along with dissidents Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who assumed the united candidacy of the entire opposition, and Veronika Tsepkalo. Before she was tried, the regime tried to expel her to Ukraine, but Kolesnikova tore up her passport when she was kidnapped by Belarusian agents.

Unlike a normal prison — called penal colonies —where inmates live in barracks, have an open-air yard and can receive more than 30 kilos of food sent to them by their relatives every three months, Kolesnikova has been locked in solitary confinement for almost two years, the opposition council claims.

“Female prisoners in Gomel prison are left barefoot even in winter, and some wrap their feet in toilet paper. By order of the penal administration, female political prisoners are not given jackets for the night, they have nothing to cover themselves with,” she reveals. Belarusian human rights organisation Viasná .

The cells are cold, cramped, practically empty and in appalling sanitary conditions, according to the NGO’s reports. “We could send Kolesnikova cereals, but she is forbidden to receive any products because she is considered a particularly dangerous criminal,” Kravtsov laments by telephone from exile. “This ulcer affects her nerves and her diet; she cannot eat the food they give her because she is starting to have stomach problems,” the dissident adds, before pointing out another limitation.

“Other prisoners can buy food separately – from the basic menu – and receive money from outside to pay for it, but Kolesnikova is held in a special regime because she is potentially dangerous and can only spend 10 euros a month. This makes it impossible for her to buy anything in the shop,” Kravtsov stresses.

There are concerns that Kolesnikova may even have less weight, because information coming out of prison is delayed. The Belarusian opposition figure last saw her father in December 2022, on the occasion of his emergency hospitalisation. It was a brief 10-minute visit, the last visit she received in prison. The last letter she received was from February 2023. Prison employees tear them up in front of her, according to prison leaks.

“Her courage and strength make us all proud to be Belarusians,” said her colleague Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. in X where he called for his immediate release.

1,376 political prisoners

Viktor Babariko was vetoed by Aleksandr Lukashenko’s regime in the 2020 elections and beyond sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of bribery and money laundering.

The politician, like Kolesnikova, remains isolated from the world. “Babariko is under constant surveillance by video and audio recording. He is probably being watched more than anyone else – he was the most popular candidate in the 2020 elections,” Kravtsov said.

Babariko appears to be in better health than Kolesnikova, although he was hospitalised last year for reasons that have not been revealed. “There are rumours, but we don’t know for sure. Was he beaten or was it something urgent?” the secretary of the opposition council leaves it unclear.

The NGO Viasná reports that there are 1,376 political prisoners in Belarusian jails, to which should be added another 2,000 who have been in prison since the 2020 protests. At least six of them died in their cells, some with obvious signs of torture.

The West, Russia and Belarus completed a historic exchange of 16 Russian political prisoners and US and EU citizens on August 1 in exchange for eight Russian spies held in the West. Although Lukashenko’s regime helped negotiations with Berlin by releasing a German, no Belarusian political prisoners were released.

“We are upset that the efforts of Western politicians to exchange Russian political prisoners could have been used to exchange Belarusian prisoners, but no Western politician approached us for consultation and no one warned us that such an exchange was being prepared,” the secretary of the Belarusian opposition council laments.

“We only hear about this [la negociación] “At a very early stage, when it was just an idea,” Kravtsov told this newspaper, not hiding his “disappointment.” Nevertheless, he admits that the August exchange was already “very complicated” without including his compatriots.

The opposition to Lukashenko understands that “the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East overshadow the Belarusian repression” in the news, but stresses that European politicians “are professionals and do not need to read the media, they know the situation and the diplomatic mechanisms.”

“The problem is that Western politicians are involved with Belarus at a low level, in special departments and groups. We need decisions at a higher level, at the level of presidents and foreign ministries,” the secretary of the Belarusian opposition council claims. “Only high-level politicians can bring about change, and they do not have Belarus on their agenda at all.”