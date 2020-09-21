The sanctions planned against Belarusian officials must be the subject of a unanimous agreement of the 27 member states. But to give the green light, Cyprus first wants the EU to adopt measures against Turkey.

Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the Belarusian opposition, on Monday in Brussels urged European leaders to approve the sanctions against Belarusian officials involved in the repression of the protest and to show courage. The Europeans have so far not implemented their threats of sanctions against the dignitaries of the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. The latter was re-elected on August 9 following a ballot whose validity is disputed.

“The European leaders have reasons which push them not to impose the sanctions, but I asked them to be more courageous”, said Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the election. “The sanctions are important for our fight because they contribute to the pressure which could force the so-called authorities to open a dialogue with us”, she added during a press conference (in English) alongside the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, organized after a meeting with EU foreign ministers.

On the spot, the demonstrations continue. Dressed in red and white, the colors of the opposition, tens of thousands of demonstrators again marched on Sunday afternoon on main avenues of the capital Minsk. The Interior Ministry announced 442 arrests on that day. The European Union, like the United States, is demanding the organization of new elections in Belarus and the departure of Alexander Lukashenko, who has held power for 26 years.

The bloc announced at the end of August that it would freeze assets and ban members of the government, those of the electoral commission and those responsible for the security services from visiting its territory. However, this set of sanctions requires a unanimous agreement from the 27 member states and they find themselves at the center of a bargaining process by the Cypriot government which wants the Union to first adopt the measures it recommends against Turkey, which sent a seismic survey vessel to an area of ​​contested sovereignty.