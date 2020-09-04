The Coordination Council (CC) of the Belarusian opposition called on the current government of the country to start a dialogue. The corresponding statement was published in Telegram-channel combining.

“We demand to stop the pressure. We call for dialogue and resolution of real-life conflicts and threats, ”the council representatives said. They also called on the authorities to release the detainees and stop trying to resolve the conflict by force.

Earlier, one of the leaders of the Constitutional Court and the new political party “Together” Maria Kolesnikova said that the only way to resolve the situation in the country would be the resignation of the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. Only this, Kolesnikova believes, will testify to the contact of the authorities with the people, most of whom do not accept this government.

Protests in Belarus continue for the fourth week. Their participants demand the resignation of the country’s leadership, new elections and punishment for those responsible for the brutal crackdown on the first rallies. The mass arrests were suspended after the first protest against the violence on 12 August, but they resumed last week, in addition, riot police began to detain journalists, including the Lenta.ru correspondent. Lukashenka claims that the elections were fair, people themselves rushed to the police, and the protests were organized and paid for by third countries.