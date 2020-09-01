Member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition Maria Kolesnikova and members of the headquarters of Viktor Babariko announced the creation of a new political party “Together”. RIA News…

The corresponding video message was posted online on Monday, August 31.

According to Kolesnikova, documents for registration of the party will be submitted in the near future.

Note that earlier, the assistant to the President of Belarus Nikolai Latyshenok rejected the possibility of a dialogue between the authorities and the opposition.

At the same time, the head of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko, ruled out a return to the 1994 constitution.