I.In the town of Zhdanovichi near Minsk, the Belarusian police have just arrested a mother of five for “active protest activities”. Her husband was arrested for ten days the same evening, allegedly because of a white, red and white protest flag in the window. On Tuesday it became known that a journalist sentenced to two years in prison had been transferred from one pre-trial detention center to another without her family’s knowledge. Katerina Borisevich had revealed that a young man beaten to death in November was sober and not drunk as the regime of Alexandr Lukashenka claims; she became one of almost 300 political prisoners.

There could be thousands, the criminal proceedings are already ongoing. Security forces who beat up, rape, and kill opponents of Lukashenka can count on impunity and thanks to the regime. Lawyers who defend political prisoners are denied their license. Some prisoners went on hunger strike out of desperation and cut their wrists.

“The anger is still there”

When Pawel Latuschka reads such news from his home country Belarus in his Polish exile, it is “like a situation report from the front” for him. Latuschka knows the warlord well: Under Lukashenka he worked as ambassador to Poland, France, Spain and Portugal, was minister of culture and most recently head of a theater in Minsk. When Latuschka sided with the demonstrators against the falsification of the presidential election last August, he had to flee to Poland from Lukashenka’s henchmen.



Pavel Latuschko, former minister of culture and current opposition politician in Belarus, in Minsk in August 2020

:



Image: dpa





The dictator said that Latuschka had “crossed a red line”. There are three criminal cases pending against the former minister in Belarus. Latuschka became a member of the board of directors of the coordination council of the Lukashenka opponents around Svetlana Tichanowskaja, who claimed victory in the elections. From Warsaw he is fighting for the end of the dictatorship, in conversations with people at home, with Western politicians, in interviews. “The regime has no chance of survival,” said Latuschka in a Zoom interview with the FAZ. “It is only a question of time and the price that the Belarusians will pay for the regime to continue to beat our country.” Tichanovskaya exiled to get a mandate in an online vote to start negotiations with Lukashenka.

Latuschka and his colleagues, whom he gathered in a “People’s Anti-Risk Directorate”, support the move, but see the danger that Lukashenka’s propaganda could not use enough participation for their purposes. Above all, they are convinced that Lukashenka currently has no incentive to negotiate: the dictator only recognizes strong opponents and will only talk about retreating “when we can push him against the wall”. Therefore, one has to increase the pressure, through new protests inside the country and from outside through “real” sanctions against the regime.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



The situation inside Belarus makes Latuschka more hopeful than that on the outer construction site. Despite the “unprecedented repression against the Belarusian people in the history of Europe over the past 40 years”, the protest is still there; the anger against the regime had grown in the face of the repression. Latuschka reports that he speaks daily with activists who keep the protest movement alive “in the courtyards” of the residential areas, in the partisan tradition. “The majority of them are ready to take to the streets. Some are waiting for a signal. Some say: yes, I’m scared. Because if you get arrested, you face several years in prison. But I am sure that there will be protests. “