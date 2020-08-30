In Belarus, deputies are forced to resign with the help of threats. Reported by RIA News with reference to the state TV channel “Belarus 1”.

The announcer of the state channel said on air that through the members of the Coordination Council and various Telegram channels, foreign centers from Poland and the Czech Republic are exerting pressure on the deputies. So, on the one hand, they are launching a media campaign to withdraw the mandates of certain parliamentarians, and, on the other hand, they are forcing them to resign under threats of reprisals against them and their families. It is noted that on these facts, the Investigative Committee opened criminal cases.

The state agency BelTA, in turn, reported that the deputy of the Osipovichi constituency # 89 Svetlana Shutova received threats of physical violence against her and her daughter.

Earlier, a member of the Coordinating Council of the Belarusian opposition Vitaly Krivko was detained in Minsk. The press service of the council also reported that the coordinator of the headquarters of Viktor Babariko was arrested.

The Belarusian opposition regularly expresses its desire to establish a dialogue with Moscow and emphasize its necessity. The Kremlin welcomed this, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was necessary to clarify the political basis on which the council would function and its goals. We are talking about statements by Lukashenka that initially a program was published on the council’s website that contained theses about withdrawing from joint associations with Moscow, but then they disappeared. His opponents consistently deny any accusations of anti-Russian sentiment.

Protests in Belarus have been going on for the third week. In addition to demands to dismiss the current leadership of the country and hold new presidential elections, the opposition and protesters want to bring to justice those who tortured and beat people during the first rallies from 9 to 12 August and later in the isolation wards. Human rights activists have recorded numerous cases of severe injuries in people. Acting President Alexander Lukashenko believes that people themselves rushed to riot police, and the protests were paid for by third countries.