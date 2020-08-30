One of the leaders of the Coordination Council of the opposition of Belarus, Maria Kolesnikova, called the statements of President Alexander Lukashenko about the new constitution as speculation and manipulation. The video with Kolesnikova’s appeal was posted on Youtube-channel of ex-participant in the presidential election Viktor Babariko, whose headquarters she previously represented.

According to her, the head of state is only trying to appease the opposition, although he himself is not interested in making serious changes to the country’s constitution. She stated that Lukashenka will not agree to increase the role of parliament, since in this case it becomes possible to impeach him. Kolesnikova stressed that the current head of state will not agree to set a limit of two presidential terms.

Kolesnikova also appealed to the Belarusian security officials. The opposition leader reminded the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Karaev that he took responsibility for the brutality of the security forces during the dispersal of protests, detention of protesters and torture in isolation cells while still on the air of 13 August, therefore, he must resign or file a confession as responsible for these crimes.

The Belarusian opposition regularly expresses its desire to establish a dialogue with Moscow and emphasize its necessity. The Kremlin welcomed this, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was necessary to clarify the political basis on which the council would function and its goals. We are talking about statements by Lukashenka that initially a program was published on the council’s website that contained theses about withdrawing from joint associations with Moscow, but then they disappeared. His opponents consistently deny any accusations of anti-Russian sentiment.

Protests in Belarus have been going on for the third week. In addition to demands to dismiss the current leadership of the country and hold new presidential elections, the opposition and protesters want to bring to justice those who tortured and beat people during the first rallies from 9 to 12 August and later in the isolation wards. Human rights activists have recorded numerous cases of severe injuries in people. Acting President Alexander Lukashenko believes that people themselves rushed to riot police, and the protests were paid for by third countries.