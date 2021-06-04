The former editor of the Belarusian opposition publication NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, 26 years old, whose arrest was possible on May 23 thanks to President Alexander Lukashenko forcing the plane in which he was flying to land in Minsk alleging a non-existent bomb alarm, gave an hour and a half interview last night to the Belarusian channel ONT, acknowledging which effectively instigated last year’s protests in the country.

It is a really shocking staging, Protasevich appears before the cameras claiming to be “regretful” of having taken part in the organization of the mobilizations against Lukashenko. In his words, the objective pursued by the opposition, starting with the leaders exiled abroad, is «Cause the economic collapse of the country by means of sanctions and instigating greater riots due to hunger, due to lack of food ‘.

The well-known blogger announced that “I want to do everything possible to correct my mistakes”. “I openly admit that I was one of the people who called people out on the street on August 9. As soon as the documents were presented to me and I was charged, I immediately admitted myself guilty, “he said. He also admitted that his appeals at the time and from the rest of the opposition “led to uncontrolled riots and three days of total chaos.”

Protasevich said that “I am almost sure that they will condemn me publicly and the demonstrations in my support will be useless”. He also reveals that “the protests in Minsk last summer were coordinated through a secret chat”, supervised by himself, by the founder of NEXTA, Stepán Putilo, by the advisor of the opposition leader, Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, Franak Viachorka, and by the scientist Artiom Shraibman.

At the same time, the journalist maintains that he had nothing to do with the channel of the social network Telegram “Black Book of Belarus”, which published personal data of the Belarusian security forces involved in the repression of the protests. His girlfriend, the Russian citizen Sofía Sapega, who was arrested along with him After the hijacking of the Ryanair plane, he is in the crosshairs of the Belarusian Justice precisely because he is supposedly behind the unmasking of the agents. Finally, Protasevich said he was aware “of my responsibility for what happened” and was willing to face the consequences. He acknowledged that he criticized Lukashenko a lot, “but when I became more involved in political issues, I began to understand that I was doing the right thing and I certainly respect that.”

However, the blogger’s father, Dmitry ProtasevichShe told different media that her son’s confession and the interview in general “have been the result of abuse, torture and threats.” «I know my son very well and I think he would never say those things (…) they broke him and forced him to say what they needed, “he stressed.

Torture complaint



In an interview with Echo Moscow radio, Viachorka, Tijanóvskaya’s adviser, also believes that there was “Torture” to force Protasevich to say what he said. According to his statements, “my impression is that it was an interrogation, not an interview (…) we have two different people, Roman before the arrest and Roman in the hands of the Belarusian KGB, who differ even in the way they speak and the vocabulary ».

In Viachorka’s opinion, “His way of speaking was the same that we have already heard so many times from other political prisoners that they collapsed and confessed whatever it took. I would not even go into the content -of the Protasevich interview-, what we have seen and heard is a hostage of the regime, we do not know the real scope of the threats that he has suffered.