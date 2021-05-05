Olympic silver medalist in track and field athletics, Belarusian Andrei Kravchenko explained the hunger strike as a sign of solidarity with political prisoners. His words are quoted by Tribuna.

“I want to show people what a hunger strike is. From the people who are in prisons, nothing remains at all, ”the athlete said. He added that he did not want to remain silent about the political problems in Belarus, and drew attention to the fact that political prisoners face even greater difficulties.

Kravchenko’s hunger strike became known on May 4. The Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund wrote that the athlete lost 9.2 kilograms in seven days of hunger strike.

Kravchenko is the silver medalist of the 2008 Olympic Games in the decathlon. He has a silver medal in two world championships, as well as a victory at the European Championship in decathlon and heptathlon.

In Belarus, mass protests have continued since August, in which tens of thousands of people take part. The participants demand the resignation of the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of the demonstrators.