Four Belarusian officials have been charged in the United States with ‘air piracy’ over their involvement in the landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk in May last year. On board that plane, which was en route from Greece to Lithuania, was Belarusian opposition member Roman Protasevich, who was arrested after a forced landing in the capital.
