Belarusian opposition Nobel Prize winner for Literature Svetlana Aleksievich She is now in Berlin after leaving her country, where she is one of the most prominent activists against the regime of dictator Aleksander Lukaschenko. While sources from her environment assure that the displacement is due to health reasons, German media affirm that the writer fears for her integrity if she remains in her country and has preferred to take refuge in Germany. 72-year-old Aleksievich arrived in the German capital on a regular flight with the Belarusian company Belavia from Minsk. As a member of the presidency of the banned opposition coordinating council in Belarus, the Nobel Prize winner for Literature was in danger of being arrested or forced to leave her country, as has happened with other dissident leaders. The German agency DPA affirms that Aleksievich has decided on the last of the two options. Zeit Online reports, however, that one of its collaborators has indicated that the opposition’s trip to Berlin has no political background and is a working visit in which you also intend to undergo medical treatment.

The author is one of the best known critics of Lukaschenko’s autocratic regime, of which he has repeatedly demanded that he leave power. Under pressure from the government of her country, a group of Western diplomats organized guards at the home of the opponent since the writer felt intimidated by the Belarusian authorities. Svetlana Aleksievich had numerous offers to take refuge abroad. Like other members of the opposition coordination council, the Nobel Prize for Literature was summoned to testify by the Belarusian security apparatus. She recently denounced the arrest of her colleague in the presidency of the opposition body Maxim Snak, imprisoned like María Kolesnikova. “First they rob us of the country and now they lock up the best of us,” the writer denounced at the time, critical of the regime’s harsh reaction to the population’s demands for democracy. For weeks, tens of thousands of Belarusians have demonstrated on weekends to denounce fraud in the recent presidential elections and demand the resignation of Lukaschenko.

«We do not want the division of the country. We want a dialogue to begin in society »Svetlana Aleksievich recently declared to explain the popular demands. The Nobel Prize for Literature has also repeatedly appealed to intellectuals in neighboring Russia to support the “popular will” in Belarus. Why are you shut up? We rarely hear voices of support. Why do you shut up when you see that a proud little town is trampled on? We are your brothers “, said the writer to the intellectuals of the neighboring country. Not so the winners of the prestigious German Booksellers Peace Prize that is awarded annually at the Frankfurt Book Fair and which was awarded to him in 2013. “He has done nothing but tell the truth and lend his voice to all those who rise up against humiliation”, noted a large number of international writers in a joint statement, in which they expressed their “solidarity with Svetlana Aleksievich and all her colleagues on the coordinating council. We demand an end to intimidation and terrorism measures against the peaceful movement of the Belarusian people.