Belarusian player of the National Hockey League (NHL) club “New Jersey Devils” Yegor Sharangovich on the air “Match TV” talked about confusing him with Russian Americans.

“Here in America I am often called Russian. Because they still know little about Belarus. But in the team I seem to have retrained everyone, ”Sharangovich said. The 22-year-old added that during his performance in the American Hockey League (AHL) he was also constantly called Russian, but he explained the difference to many.

In January of this year, Sharangovich’s teammate Pi Kay Subban made a mistake, congratulating the striker on the first goal in the NHL. He used emoji with the Russian flag, but then corrected the mistake: “Mother Belarus, my mistake. Yegor, let’s go ahead. “

Sharangovich has been performing in the United States since 2018. He spent his first two seasons with the AHL Binghamton Devils and has since played for New Jersey. The striker is involved in the games for the national team of Belarus.