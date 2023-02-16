Prominent Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich has pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial, the independent Russian newspaper writes The Moscow Times . He was arrested in a controversial manner more than a year and a half ago when he was on a plane that flew over Belarus and was forced to land there due to a fake bomb threat.

After that landing, Protasevich was arrested for his role in the 2020 mass protests. The journalist soon appeared in a video confessing to crimes, probably under intense pressure from the Belarusian authorities. He has since been held in house arrest, awaiting trial.

Before the trial began on Thursday, Protasevich told journalists he is “morally and psychologically” ready for any outcome of the trial. He faces a 15-year prison sentence.

Read also: President Belarus tightens thumbscrews: ‘Even dissidents abroad are not safe’

Protests against president

The 27-year-old Protasevich is on trial together with two other founders of the opposition channel Nexta. In 2020, protesters used that platform on Telegram to mobilize large groups of people to protest against the regime of President Aleksandr Lukashenko. They have been charged with incitement to hatred, insulting the president and involvement in violent protests. See also HS Turku Matti Ahrelma lost millions in real estate sales due to war - Now he talks about the “NATO effect” lurking in housing sales

Nexta has been designated by the regime as a terrorist organization. The other two suspects are not present in court and are being tried in absentia.

International anger

Protasevich had fled his country and flew from Greece to Lithuania in May 2021. The Ryanair plane he was flying on was suddenly escorted by a fighter jet and had to land in Belarus. The action sparked international anger, but Minsk has always denied being behind the bomb threat. The United Nations aviation agency concluded that Belarus was indeed responsible for this.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: