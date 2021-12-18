NATO is turning Ukraine into a staging ground for an attack on Russia. This statement was made by the head of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus Vladimir Makei.

According to him, the number of the alliance’s armed forces on Ukrainian territory is growing.

“We see that Ukraine is now being used by the North Atlantic Alliance to create a certain foothold against Russia, we see that the number of US and NATO troops stationed in Ukraine is growing,” he said in an interview. RT Arabic Friday, December 17th.

Earlier on the same day, Makei said that cutting off gas supplies to the European market is just one of the possible responses to the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Minsk. He stressed that Belarus is also ready to respond to all the sanctions imposed against it.

On December 13, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced his readiness to cut off gas transit to Europe if new Western sanctions put the country in a state of emergency.

On December 2, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) called on the Belarusian authorities to stop “organizing illegal migration” across the EU borders. On the same day, the United States introduced a new package of sanctions against Belarus. According to the above list, the new restrictions affected 20 individuals, 12 organizations and three aircraft.