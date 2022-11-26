The Belarusian Foreign Minister died “suddenly”. Kiev: “Maybe poisoned.” Moscow: “Shock yourself”

It is a mystery about the death of the Foreign Minister of Belarus, Vladimir Makei. The 64-year-old, considered a possible successor to Aleksandar Lukashenko, disappeared “suddenly”, as stated by Anatoly Glaz, spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, who broke the news today.

“We are shocked,” commented Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry on her Telegram channel. In just two days, Makei was scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

According to Kiev, the hand of Moscow is behind the death of the head of Belarusian diplomacy. “There are rumors that he may have been poisoned,” Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, wrote on Twitter. “Makei was considered a possible successor to Lukashenko. He was one of the few not under Russian influence. Rumors say this could be a warning to Lukashenko.”

For months Russia has been trying to convince its Belarusian ally to take part in the military operation in Ukraine. According to a US study center, the intervention is at the origin of an alleged plot against the Belarusian president Lukashenko, ordered by Putin himself.