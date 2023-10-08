A Belarusian military man has assembled an analogue of the Starlink system for very little money.

The Belarusian military has created its own analogue of the American Starlink satellite system, but for very little money. A video about this was published by the state agency Belta on its YouTube-channel.

The video claims that the system assembled by an unknown serviceman is in no way inferior in characteristics to Elon Musk’s system. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting with the military in the Brest region, emphasized that, unlike the American one, “not billions were spent on the Belarusian analogue.” “That is, we don’t need Musk,” said the head of state.

“For example, somewhere in Minsk there is an Internet access point, the system connects to it remotely via satellite and then distributes this Internet using a router,” the Belarusian inventor described the principle of operation of the system.

Earlier it was reported that the American company SpaceX launched Falcon 9 rockets with 22 Starlink satellites. They were successfully launched into orbit. The launch took place on the morning of September 24, Moscow time. SpaceX broadcast the launch on its account.