Alexander Lukashenko stated that Israel and its allies can “irritate Iran” and that the use of Iranian weapons by Hamas does not prove support for the terrorist group | Photo: EFE/Alejandro Bolívar

The dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said this Friday (27) that a possible attack by Israel and its allies on Iran could trigger the Third World War.

“The possibility of a Third World War is not excluded. You can start from there [Oriente Médio]. As? If they [Israel e

os Estados Unidos] stage a war against Iran. It is not about Iran irritating them, but about them irritating Iran”, said Lukashenko, according to information from the Belarusian state agency BelTA.

The dictator refuted the accusations that Iran helped the terrorist group Hamas in the attacks on Israel on the 7th. “Do you have any proof that Iran was behind this? If you have, put the facts on the table,” said Lukashenko.

“Yes, missiles and drones [iranianos] are being used [pelo

Hamas]. But your drones and missiles [do Ocidente] are used in Ukraine. The arms trade continues,” he said.

This week, the government of Russia, Belarus’ main ally, received a Hamas delegation in Moscow, which drew criticism from Israel. This Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov claimed that it is necessary to maintain “contacts with all parties”.

Belarus does not directly help Russia in the war against Ukraine, but it allowed Russian troops to invade the neighboring country from its border with Ukrainian territory at the beginning of the war and agreed to stockpile Russian tactical nuclear weapons.