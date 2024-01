Dictator Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus for almost 30 years | Photo: EFE/Alejandro Bolívar

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has signed a new law that guarantees him immunity from criminal prosecution even after his departure from power. The act, signed this Thursday (4), also prevents opposition leaders living abroad from running for office in future elections in the country.

According to the text, if Lukashenko leaves office, “he cannot be held responsible for measures taken in connection with the exercise of his presidential powers.” Furthermore, the leader and members of his family are protected from receiving lifelong protection from the State, medical care and health and life insurance.

In theory, the rule applies to any former representative of the country and family members, however only he enjoys the benefit, since he has governed the country for almost 30 years.

After leaving office, the Belarusian dictator will automatically become a life member of the upper house of Parliament, the legislative body that corresponds to the Senate.

The new law signed by Lukashenko also makes it more difficult for other candidates to run for head of state. The rule tightens requirements for presidential candidates and makes it impossible to elect opposition leaders who have fled to neighboring countries in recent years. Only Belarusian citizens who have permanently resided in the country for at least 20 years and have never had a residence permit in another country can run for election.

The Belarusian regime is one of the few that supports the Russian invasion, led by Vladimir Putin, in Ukraine. Lukashenko, a strong ally of the Kremlin chief, is accused of being involved in receiving children from Ukrainian cities occupied by Moscow.