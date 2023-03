How did you feel about the content of this article?

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to China last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/BELARUS PRESIDENT PRESS SERVICE

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin’s main ally in the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, enacted this Thursday (9) a law that punishes high treason committed by state officials with the death penalty.

The aim of the law is to amend the penal code to “harden” the prosecution of extremist, terrorist and anti-government crimes, the presidential press service reported on its Telegram channel.

The amendment makes it possible to apply the death penalty to officials at all levels of public administration in the former Soviet republic.

According to its authors, the law is a “preventive measure”, adopted precisely when Belarus deepened its integration with Russia within the framework of the State Union.

Belarus is the only European country that still uses the death penalty, so it has never been a member of the Council of Europe, from which Russia was expelled last year.

Recently, a Minsk court sentenced in absentia Belarusian opposition leader-in-exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison for conspiring to seize power by unconstitutional means.

For the same crime, the former Minister of Culture Pavel Latushko was sentenced to 18 years and in another case the Justice of Belarus sentenced the Nobel Peace Prize, human rights defender Ales Bialiatski, to ten years in prison.