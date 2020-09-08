A member of the Presidium of the Coordinating Council of the Belarusian Opposition, Maria Kolesnikova, was detained to ascertain the circumstances of what occurred on the border with Ukraine, mentioned the official consultant of the State Border Committee of the Republic Anton Bychkovsky within the division’s Telegram channel.

As reported RIA News, Kolesnikova and two different members of the council, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, went by registration on the Aleksandrovka checkpoint, after which they departed in direction of Ukraine.

Kravtsov and Rodnenkov left the nation, however Kolesnikov didn’t. On the best way in direction of Ukraine, having met the border guard, the automobile with the oppositionists accelerated sharply, posing a menace to the lifetime of a serviceman of the border service. Kolesnikova, in keeping with Bychkovsky, was pushed out of the automobile.

It’s reported that Kravtsov and Rodnenkov had been additionally detained by the neighboring aspect on the territory of Ukraine within the order of interplay. It’s at present unknown the place all of the detainees are.

Earlier it was reported that Kolesnikova’s family members intend to contact the police with a press release about her disappearance. As well as, the members of the Constitutional Court docket ready an enchantment to the Belarusian authorities demanding the discharge of opposition representatives, in addition to giving ensures of a free return to the nation of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.