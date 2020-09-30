Belarusian basketball player Yelena Levchenko was arrested in Minsk on suspicion of participating in protest actions. Reported by by.tribuna.com.

The 37-year-old athlete, the Russian basketball champion, received 15 days of arrest. She was charged under the Code of Administrative Offenses for disobeying law enforcement officers and holding mass events. The court session took place on the morning of September 30.

Earlier it became known that Levchenko was detained by the Belarusian police at the Minsk airport. The basketball player openly advocated the holding of repeated presidential elections in the country, and also signed an open letter from the athletes of Belarus to the authorities.

Levchenko, 37, is known for her performances for the Turkish Galatasaray, the American Atlanta Dream, the Russian UMMC Yekaterinburg and other clubs. The athlete also played in China.