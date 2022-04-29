MADRID (Reuters) – Former Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka said Wimbledon’s ban on players from Russia and her country made no sense and urged tennis governing bodies to take action against the decision.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts the Grass Grand Slam, made the decision after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was quickly criticized by both the men’s and women’s circuits.

The ATP and WTA called the AELTC decision “discriminatory”, with Steve Simon, head of the women’s circuit, warning last week of “strong reactions”.

“If you’re asking me if I agree with Wimbledon or I see foundation after a personal call with them, I see no foundation in their decision,” Azarenka, who sits on the WTA’s Athletes’ Council, told reporters in Madrid on Thursday. market.

“It doesn’t make sense and it doesn’t connect to what they’re saying.”

Azarenka, 32, currently ranked 17th, won on his WTA 1000 debut in Madrid on Thursday, but fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka’s title defense ended in a 6-2, 3-6 loss. and 6-4 for the North American Amanda Anisimova, who is not seeded.

Tennis governing bodies banned Russia and Belarus from international team competition after the invasion, but players from both countries can continue to compete individually as neutrals.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will be the first time athletes have been banned based on nationality since post-World War II, when German and Japanese players were excluded.

“I think there must be a reaction to that, that’s all I want to say,” said Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai)

