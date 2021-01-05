Organizers of protests in Belarus outside the country will be prosecuted. This was announced on January 4 by the Prosecutor General of the Republic Andrei Shved.

“In the near future, that period will come <...> we will tie it all (a number of existing criminal cases – Ed.) Into one knot: the center that directed certain actions, and the consequences of these actions – on the streets, on the railway, arson, explosions and so on <...> In any country of the world, organizers, accomplices, performers are subject to (prosecution. – Ed.) in accordance with the criminal law, Belarusian legislation is no exception, “he said on the air of the TV channel.Belarus 1“.

The Swede emphasized that at the moment when “the center gives the command” to violent actions, the responsibility of the commanders comes. In general, in his opinion, the protests in Belarus “are not peaceful”, and the prosecutor’s office, in turn, must ensure the implementation of the principle of inevitability of punishment.

According to him, 259 cases related to riots and unsanctioned rallies have been sent to the courts to date. State prosecutors are asking the courts to impose the most severe punishment in cases related to the riots.

Earlier, on January 3, the first protest actions in the new year were held in Minsk, while the opposition did not announce them, like the previous rallies.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, 2020. According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenka won for the sixth time in a row. Those who disagreed with this outcome took to the streets, and citizen discontent spilled over into massive protests across the country. Promotions are still ongoing.