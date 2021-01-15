The Belarusian association BYPOL, which is engaged in helping security officials who quit their jobs for supporting the protesters, published on Youtube the recording of the conversation of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic Nikolai Karpenkov. The security official announced the authorities’ plans to create specialized camps for the demonstrators.

The record, as it became known from its contents, was made on October 30 – the day when Karpenkov left the post of head of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (GUBOPiK). From the official’s conversation with his subordinates, it follows that the leadership of the Belarusian security forces discussed at a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko the possibility of creating special camps in the country, where especially active demonstrators would end up.

Related materials Chronic protest The Belarusian opposition has been taking to the streets for almost six months. How has the country changed during this time?

“It was said to develop, to make a camp. Well, not for prisoners of war, not even for internees, but a camp for especially sharp-hoofed ones, for resettlement. And put barbed wire around the perimeter, ”said Karpenkov. He explained that those demonstrators who have been included in a specialized database of protesters two or more times will be sent there.

The silovik also confirmed the information of Belarusian human rights activists that Alyaksandr Taraikovsky, who died in the first days of the crisis in the country, was killed by riot police with a shot in the chest from Yarygin’s Russian traumatic pistol. “Yes, Taraikovsky, yes, a drunkard and a moron. He died, of course, from a rubber bullet that hit him in the chest, ”the official said.

Earlier, in December, the head of the KGB of Belarus Ivan Tertel justified the deaths of protesters at the rallies by the fact that they “brazenly stood” in front of the OMON. He said that the republic’s authorities were losing the information war with Poland, called for preparing for a “hot war” with the West and promised to show Russian puppeteers.

In Belarus, protests have continued for the sixth month since the August 9 presidential elections. The actions are harshly suppressed by the security forces. Tens of thousands of people were detained, and many spoke of torture and beatings in isolation wards. Four people were killed in clashes with security forces.