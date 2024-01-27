Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka won her second consecutive Australian Open title, defeating Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen, with a score of 6-3, 6-2. At 25 years old she consolidates her position as one of the best players in the world, being number 2 in the WTA ranking. Her second tournament trophy does not have her nationality written on it due to the conditions for athletes from Belarus and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This is a feat that has not been seen in the tennis world in 11 years. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka won her second Australian Open title for the second time in a row. This time, she defeated Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen. In a match in which she stood out for her absolute dominance, Sabalenka sealed her victory with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Today's victory is not fortuitous. Sabalenka showed great dominance throughout the tournament with enormously remarkable numbers: he reached the final without having lost a set. A mark achieved by players like Ash Barty, Serena Williams, María Sharápova and Lindsay Davenport.

The Belarusian showed an aggressive and decisive game during the 76 minutes of the match.

From the beginning of the match, Sabalenka looked determined to take the title. It started with an early break to go ahead 2-0. While it seemed that Zheng was going to react when she took a 40-0 lead on the Belarusian's serve, but the now Australian Open champion held on and took five points in a row.

The Rod Laver Arena was packed with fans cheering on both players. Many Chinese citizens were there and supported Zheng; However, Sabalenka and his charisma have won over many fans in Melbourne.

The match was stopped momentarily because a fan unfurled a Palestinian flag and shouted anti-war slogans. He was later carried out of the stadium.

In the final stretch it seemed that Sabalenka was giving in, but she finally beat Zheng with clear control of the match.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Zheng Qinwen of China in the women's singles final of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, January 27, 2024. © Alessandra Tarantino / AP

At the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, Sabalenka, 25, has shown her ability to remain calm under pressure. Now, after becoming the champion, she shows that she is part of the best players in the world today — she is number 2 in the WTA ranking.

History repeats itself for Sabalenka. This year the trophy also does not mention the nationality of the tennis player, due to the restrictions imposed on athletes from Belarus and Russia since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“I didn't want to be a player who won and disappeared”: Sabalenka

Sabalenka did not hide her emotion after the victory. At the press conference she said: “I'm speechless right now. I don't know how to describe my emotions, but I'm definitely super happy and proud of everything I've been able to achieve so far.”

In addition, she highlighted the level of her opponent: “She is a great player and a very tough opponent.”

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during a press conference following her victory over Zheng Qinwen of China in the women's singles final of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, January 27, 2024. © Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / AP

On the other hand, Sabalenka made reference to her two consecutive championships: “I didn't want to be a player who won and disappeared.” And she added: “She wanted to show that I can be there consistently and that I can win another one.”

Without a doubt, this athlete is in a great moment in her career: she has managed to reach at least the semifinals of the last six majors. One of the most exciting of hers was Wimbledon last year.

“I didn't do my best”: Zheng

The match ended and Zheng looked dejected. The 21-year-old player assured that she did not do “her best” and stated that she will work to “do better.”

It was the first final for the young tennis player, who will now be among the 10 best in the world. “It's my first final and I feel a little sad,” she said.

Qinwen Zheng of China during the trophy ceremony after losing the Australian Open final against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. © Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

“I think I can learn more from today's loss, and then I hope that next time I can come back as a better tennis player and come back stronger,” he added.

On the other hand, he recognized the talent of the Belarusian. “Playing against Sabalenka at this level, if you don't take advantage of these opportunities, the match will slip away from you very quickly. She is a very aggressive player. If you miss an opportunity, it will happen like it did today,” she said.

The truth is that a profitable career is predicted for Zheng. At 21 years old she managed to reach a Grand Slam final, without having achieved an instance like this in any major.

With EFE, AP and Reuters