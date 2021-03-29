The Ministry of Defense of Belarus, together with investigators, is establishing the circumstances of the death of the serviceman, whose body was found in the forest. With reference to the press service of the department, reports RIA News…

“A check has begun on the fact of the death of an officer who served in one of the military units of the Gomel garrison. The head of the fire protection and rescue service was found in the forest with no signs of life, ”the message says.

The circumstances of the death of the serviceman are being investigated by a specially created commission of the defense department in conjunction with the Investigative Committee of Belarus.

The Defense Ministry expressed condolences to the officer’s family and friends and assured that they would provide the necessary assistance to the soldier’s family.

Earlier it became known that in September on the territory of Russia and Belarus will be held joint strategic exercises “West-2021”. At the suggestion of the Russian side, the maneuvers will be conducted against a single operational and strategic background. According to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, this will simultaneously work out the issues of preparing the use of a regional grouping of forces of the two countries, as well as conducting army operations.