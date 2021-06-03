Belarus hosted a working meeting between KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel and Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, BelTA informs.

According to the KGB, Belarusian and Russian intelligence officers intend to join forces in the fight against “destructive activities of the West” in order to protect the national interests of both countries.

Naryshkin and Tertel discussed the issues of interaction between the special services, measures to prevent the destabilization of the situation in the space of the Union State. Other details of the meeting were not disclosed.

On June 1, it became known that Russia and Belarus would jointly react to the Western sanctions imposed against Minsk after the incident with the forced landing of the Ryanair plane. This was announced by President Alexander Lukashenko following talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

In addition, Lukashenka said that he had brought analytical materials from the special services about the foreign policy situation to the meeting. In particular, the documents contained information about relations between the US, EU and China. According to him, this is a long-standing practice in relations between Moscow and Minsk.