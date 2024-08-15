Ambassador of Belarus and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Discuss High-Level Events

The Ambassador of Belarus to Russia, Alexander Rogozhnik, discussed bilateral issues, including high-level events, with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Mikhail Galuzin, the embassy of the republic reported on its website. Telegram channel.

“During the talks, we discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including upcoming events at the highest and high levels. We reviewed the progress of the preparation and entry into force of a number of significant bilateral documents planned for signing by the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State,” the embassy said in a statement.

As noted, the parties, among other things, discussed current issues for citizens of the two countries, including border control, customs inspection and the shortage of tickets for trains running between Russia and Belarus.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that in the event of third-party aggression against the republic, the Russian Federation would introduce its troops into the country. According to him, the Belarusian army would take the first blow, and the Russian Armed Forces would become “a backup in reserve.”