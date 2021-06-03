Belarusian opposition activist, Stepán Latípov, 41 years old, who last Tuesday injured himself in the neck with a pen in the same courtroom that tried him, has been sent back to prison without having had time to recover from the injury. Independent doctors cited by opposition sources believe that Latípov should have stayed longer in the hospital, but the brutality of the prison system of dictator Alexander Lukashenko is implacable with those who dare to question his power.

Information about the shipment back to Latípov prison was released on Wednesday by the Belarusian TV channel STV. The official medical report says that, although he was admitted for less than a day, “the patient has been discharged from the hospital, since his life is not in any danger.” They also clarified that the trial against him could be resumed as early as June 10.

Latípov is involved in various criminal cases related to his participation in the protest actions against Lukashenko last year, which erupted after it was found that the presidential elections of August 9, 2020 were rigged and the victory was actually won by Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, head of the opposition and currently exiled in Lithuania.

The hearing of the trial against the Belarusian activist took place on Tuesday in Minsk when he, inside the cage of the accused, got on a bench and stuck a pen in his neck causing an abundant hemorrhage. He had to be evacuated immediately and admitted to the hospital.

Previously, Latípov had denounced that the investigators of the Directorate General for the Fight against Organized Crime of the Ministry of the Interior of Belarus (GUBOPIK) They threatened him during the interrogations that, if he did not admit his guilt, criminal cases would also be opened against his family members.

The opposition organized a group of people around him to participate in the protests. He created a chat in the Telegram social network and articulated the distribution of propaganda. This group of activists was especially active during August and September 2020.

Open causes



According to the Russian agency Interfax, in the summary of one of the criminal cases opened against him it is stated that on September 15 of last year “he violently resisted the police”. It was then that his arrest occurred. He is also accused of subverting public order, of “disobedience to the legitimate demands of government officials” and, the latest accusation has been for “fraud” committed, apparently, within the framework of his small mountaineering services company industrial. The authorities deny that he is licensed to carry out such work. He is also suspected of having prepared “Chemicals” to be used against riot control forces.

The opponent and former candidate, Andrei Sánnikov, exiled in Poland, believes that Latipov injured himself in an “act of desperation.” In his view, “he has been beaten and tortured for a long time … further proof of the deadly nature of the Lukashenko regime.”

The Belarusian despot has forced most opposition leaders into exile and those who stayed within the country are in jail. The NGO Viasna estimates the number of political prisoners currently in the country at around 450. The repression has caused deaths and hundreds of injuries. But Lukashenko proclaims that the entire protest movement is instigated from the West with the aim of overthrowing him.

His latest misdeed was hijack a plane of the Irish company Ryanair, on May 23, forced to land in Minsk by a false bomb alarm on board. The deception served to arrest the well-known blogger, Román Protasévich, and his Russian girlfriend, Sofía Sapega, both currently in preventive prison. The two were flying on the Ryanair plane between Athens and Vilna through Belarusian airspace and what they could least imagine is that Lukashenko would invent a bomb threat and use a fighter plane to force the plane to land in Minsk.