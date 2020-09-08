In Belarus, girls arrange immense human chains, defend journalists, intervene within the face of particular forces and, typically, even push them again. At 73, Nina Boginskaya has grow to be, regardless of herself, one of many figures of the motion. Her combat begins in her front room, with what she calls “his weapon”. Along with her stitching machine, she makes pink flags and White, which have grow to be a logo of opponents.

For her, there is no such thing as a doubt: the elections have been rigged. After 26 years in energy, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should depart. “All over the place on the earth, we have to know what is occurring in our nation, since energy has grow to be fascist. Earlier than, he killed individuals in secret, now they do it like that, with out being afraid of individuals “, launches Nina Boginskaya. Along with her flag, this longtime opponent doesn’t miss any demonstration.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information