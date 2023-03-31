Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Said to be ready to host Russia’s “strategic” nuclear weapons on its territory, in addition to the “tactical” weapons that Moscow is preparing to send to this allied country.

“It will be necessary for (Vladimir) Putin and I to decide and introduce here, if necessary, strategic weapons,” he said, referring to long-range missiles. “We will stop at nothing to defend our countriesour states and our people,” Lukashenko declared in a state of the nation address.

Nuclear weapons called “strategic” are more powerful and far-reaching than those called “tactical.”

Belarus, Russia’s only ally in Europe, has been led since 1994 by Alexander Lukashenko and is at the gates of the European Union.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin announced last weekend that Moscow was going to deploy nuclear weapons “tactics” in that country, causing concern in Ukraine and the West.

Russian officials repeatedly threaten to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine in the event of a significant escalation of the conflict.

According to Putin, in Belarus ten planes have already been equipped for the use of these tactical nuclear weapons, and on July 1 a warehouse specially dedicated to them will be completed.

Belarus is not directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but Moscow used its territory to launch its offensive in kyiv last year and continues to do so to carry out attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.

AFP

