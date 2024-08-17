Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Belarus is a close ally of Russia. Presidents Lukashenko (l.) and Putin last met in Russia at the end of July. (Archive photo) © Alexander Kazakov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Lukashenko threatens a nuclear strike in the event of a border violation by Belarus and at the same time calls for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Moscow/Minsk – In an interview with the Russian television station Rossiya Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus and a close ally of Vladimir Putin, was asked about the security of the “Union State” between Russia and Belarus and the context of the war in Ukraine.

Lukashenko stressed: “We do not intend to use nuclear weapons until the enemy crosses the border of the Union State. Belarus will not draw red lines in the event of a border violation, the response will be immediate.” According to him, more than 20 Belarusian brigades and battalion groups have already been identified, which will be deployed on the border with Ukraine to prevent a breakthrough.

This is not the first time Lukashenko has made such threats. Back in July, he said that he had “no red lines” regarding possible conflicts on the border with Ukraine. At the time, he assured that there would be no clashes on the border and criticized Ukraine, which, in his opinion, does not need an additional conflict.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

After Kursk offensive: Belarus expresses concern and reinforces troops at the border

After Ukraine invaded Russia, Belarus also expressed concern. Lukashenko reported that Ukrainian drones had violated Belarus’ airspace and ordered a reinforcement of troops at the border. The Ministry of Defense in Minsk had tanks transported by train towards the border in order to be prepared for a possible deployment.

Lukashenko also stated that air defenses were put on high alert after about ten aircraft from Ukraine entered the eastern airspace of Belarus. The Foreign Ministry warned of a “dangerous attempt to expand the conflict zone in our region.” In addition, Iskander ballistic missiles and Polones rocket launchers were deployed to the border region.

Lukashenko calls for end to fighting in Ukraine war

However, Lukashenko also called for an end to hostilities and suggested that negotiations should be held to end the war. He made it clear that in his view only “high-ranking people of American origin” had an interest in continuing the war. “Let’s sit down at the negotiating table and end this dispute. Neither the Ukrainian people, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need this. They [der Westen] need that.” Vladimir Putin has stated that any peace negotiations with Ukraine would require the condition that the country renounce NATO membership. (jala)