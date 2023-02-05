The armed forces of Belarus will receive a squadron of Russian Mi-35M helicopters during the year, four of them will arrive at Belarusian airfields in April. This was announced on February 5 by the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus Andrei Lukyanovich on the air of the TV channel STV.

According to him, a couple of weeks ago, Belarus received a battery of Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). In the near future, helicopters will also be at the disposal of the country’s armed forces. We are talking about a Mi-35M squadron (12 pieces), in April the first detachment (four helicopters) will arrive.

“Our pilots have already been retrained for this technique, and we, with our crews, overtake them and begin to perform tasks as intended. This year, the delivery and purchase of SU-30SM aircraft is also planned,” Lukyanovich said.

In addition, the radio-technical troops will receive low-altitude radar systems “Rosa” of Belarusian production and radar stations “Vostok”. In addition, it is planned to supply aircraft weapons.

On December 28, the press secretary of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) of Russia, Valeria Reshetnikova, announced that Belarus plans to buy a new batch of modernized Tor-M2 air defense systems from Russia. At the same time, she noted that there were no requests for the supply of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

In August, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk was interested in receiving the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). He expressed confidence that these complexes would be received and stressed that negotiations on their deliveries are underway with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenka also noted that the money saved on the construction of the BelNPP could be used to purchase weapons from Russia, including the S-400.