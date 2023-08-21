Belarus expects delivery of four more Mi-35 helicopters by the end of 2023

Belarus expects delivery of four more Russian Mi-35 helicopters by the end of this year. This was announced by the commander of the 50th mixed aviation base of the Armed Forces of the Republic Vladimir Skorkin on the air of the TV channel STV.

He noted that earlier the republic received the first part of the machines, thanks to which it has already become possible to more narrowly prepare the appointment of flight personnel on these helicopters. According to Skorkin, new batches of helicopters will be handed over in the near future. “We expect by the end of this year, this is a plan – four cars. And next year, four more cars,” he said.

On August 17, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the receipt of Mi-35 helicopters from Russia. It is specified that the vehicles were transferred according to the plan for the construction and development of the country’s Armed Forces and military-technical development with Russia.