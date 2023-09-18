Belarus will purchase up to 500 thousand tons of grain from Russia in 2023. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Leonid Zayats stated this on September 17 on the TV channel “Belarus 1”.

“If last year we allocated about 4.2 million tons for our public livestock farming, then this year the volumes will be increased: we will allocate 5.9 million tons of our own grain and we will buy up to 500 thousand tons from the Russian Federation. <...> we will not buy more than 500 thousand tons,” he said.

Zayats added that the exact purchase volume (400 or 500 thousand tons) will be known after the full volume of corn in the country has been threshed. In addition, he drew attention to the presence of about 100 thousand tons of food wheat “in the bins” of Belarus, which the authorities intend to use for food purposes.

“If some country needs flour, we can grind this wheat and sell it in the form of flour,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking about the price at which it is planned to purchase grain, the Deputy Prime Minister referred to the resolution of the Council of Ministers of Belarus, according to which the price was set at 12.5 thousand Russian rubles per ton excluding VAT. This is practically the price of the domestic Belarusian market, he added.

“That is, we buy at cost,” noted the Hare.

At the end of July, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced forecasts for a record grain harvest in the Russian Federation this year. He noted that, despite the sanctions, Russia will continue to work energetically to organize supplies of grain, food, fertilizers and more to Africa and other regions of the world.

In the same month, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, said that in 2023/24 agricultural year, which will last from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, Russia can export up to 55 million tons of grain. At the same time, friendly countries, according to him, occupy approximately 87% of the export structure.

At the same time, Patrushev said that during the last agricultural year, the Russian Federation exported 60 million tons of grain, which became an absolute record for the country. He noted that export revenue also increased significantly and amounted to more than $41 billion at the end of 2022.