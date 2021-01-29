The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade (MART) of Belarus announced an increase in tariffs for pumping oil through trunk pipelines from February 1. Message published on the website of the department.

This decision will make it possible to earn additional money on the supply of Russian oil to Europe. The rate will be 6.6 percent higher than the previous one. It is noted that the increase will be a way to compensate for the losses of 2020.

The Ministry indicated that the financial and economic activities of OJSC Gomeltransneft Druzhba were also negatively affected by the introduction of an environmental tax on profits for pipeline transport organizations. Because of these factors, the company suggested that the Russian side unscheduled revise the tariffs, which it did not support.

In order to fully compensate for losses, tariffs for oil transportation services, as believed in Belarus, should be increased by 24.5 percent. But it was not possible to agree at the level of transporting organizations or authorized bodies.

The amount of tariff increases was calculated according to the approved methodology – the average annual consumer price index for 2021, indicated in the Russian forecast of socio-economic development, plus the permitted three percentage points.

The fact that Russia and Belarus have agreed to increase tariffs was reported last week. However, then the source of “Interfax” spoke about the size of 6.7 percent.

Earlier it was reported that MART set a marginal mark-up for imported baby food, which, in fact, closes the possibility of supplying products of Russian enterprises to Belarus. Meanwhile, Russia agreed to conclude an agreement on the transportation and transshipment of oil products from Belarus through Russian ports, which will require additional spending on infrastructure development, including from Moscow.