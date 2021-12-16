Minsk may ask Russia for a loan of $ 3.5 billion, since US sanctions on the Belarusian state debt create problems for refinancing it, including foreign currency borrowings, said First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov. His words convey BelTA… This amount will help to “offset the European money shortfall” and protect the debt from the influence of Western restrictive measures.

“At the moment, the conclusion of a new stabilization program with the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development with the allocation of a state financial loan by the Russian Federation is being worked out,” Snopkov said. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, in 2022 Minsk will have to pay off $ 3.3 billion, in 2023 – $ 4.7 billion of external debts along with servicing.

Snopkov stated that due to pressure from the West, the country will also face a lack of foreign investment. “Given the refusal of most international financial organizations from cooperation with the Republic of Belarus and other options for attracting investment funds, almost the only source of development and economic growth are internal resources and internal reserves,” the Deputy Prime Minister explained.

In December, the United States imposed sanctions on the Belarusian state debt, banning American investors from participating in its refinancing. According to the text of the directive, American citizens and organizations are prohibited from “all transactions with a new debt of more than 90 days issued on or after December 2, 2021, including the provision of funding and other transactions.”

Brian O’Toole, senior adviser to the US Treasury Department’s sanctions division, OFAC, said the new restrictions would leave the country without dollars. The state will not be able to attract foreign currency in the domestic market, since American correspondent banks will no longer serve these transactions.

The Belarusian economy is very dollarized: about 60 percent of government bonds are denominated in American currency. The Development Bank, which provides loans to national projects, has $ 115 million worth of bonds in circulation. In this regard, US sanctions will deal a tangible blow to Belarus.