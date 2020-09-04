The Belarusian ruler Lukashenko can be happy: The EU wants to impose sanctions on Belarus because of the controversial presidential election, but apparently not against him. He owes that primarily to Germany.

In mid-August, the EU foreign ministers announced sanctions against Belarus. Its ruler, Alexander Lukashenko, will not be on the sanctions list, according to WELT information. Germany in particular has campaigned for this.

W.Russia’s ruler Alexander Lukashenko will not appear on the EU’s sanctions list, according to WELT information. Germany in particular has campaigned for this, supported by France and Italy.

Berlin and Paris argued internally that the channels for communication with Lukashenko must be kept open under all circumstances. A sanction would prevent this. Several member states, mainly from the Baltic States and Poland, disagree and requested that Lukashenko’s name be placed on the EU sanctions list.

The official list will be published next week or the week after next, said EU diplomats. “The talks are extremely difficult, since every listing has to be approved by all member states in a court of law and unanimously,” said a senior EU diplomat. Further listings at a later point in time are not excluded.

After a special meeting on August 14, the EU foreign ministers announced that they would impose punitive measures against those responsible for the police force and the falsification of the presidential election in Belarus. At that time it was still open whether Lukashenko himself would be there. After intensive consultations, it is now becoming apparent that the assets of around 16 to 19 people will be blocked in the EU, and they will no longer be allowed to enter the territory of the European Union.

Lukashenko has already been on a sanctions list once

A formal vote on the listing of Lukashenko has not yet taken place within the EU, according to diplomatic circles. The previous informal talks have been “clear”: The EU lets the dictator from Minsk get away with it.

This is all the more astonishing since Lukashenko – who has ruled Belarus autocratically for 26 years – together with around 170 other Belarusians had already been on a European sanctions list from 2011 to 2016. The punitive measures at the time were a reaction to manipulation and arbitrary arrests in the course of the presidential election in December 2010.

The Baltic states, on the other hand, did not want to wait for the decision in Brussels this time and a few days ago announced unilateral sanctions against Lukashenko and 29 other regime representatives. Employees of the presidential administration, the central election commission, the interior and justice ministries and the security authorities are affected by the entry ban.

The protests against Lukashenko continued on Thursday. The self-appointed president, who is no longer recognized by the EU, has meanwhile further stabilized his power apparatus. He not only relied on new staff, but also gave new posts to his confidants. Iwan Tertel is the new head of the KGB secret service. He was previously a member of the government’s state control committee and replaced Valery Wakultschik at the head of the dreaded secret service. Wakultschik, in turn, is now to become State Secretary of the Security Council.

The background to the ongoing protests is the presidential election on August 9th. Lukashenko had been declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition, however, considers Svetlana Tichanowskaya to be the real winner. The EU does not officially take this position, although from a Brussels point of view the politician is said to have received significantly more votes than the incumbent Lukashenko.

The vote was internationally condemned as grossly falsified. The bloody crackdown on peaceful protests and the arrest of thousands of demonstrators also met with fierce international criticism. Moscow recently assured Lukashenko that in the event of an escalation it would send security forces to Belarus to support him. To what extent Russian President Vladimir Putin is really ready to keep Lukashenko in office on a permanent basis is unclear from Brussels’ perspective.