Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Vladimir Semashko said that the republic’s authorities wanted to complete a plan for economic integration with Russia by January 1, 2022. BelTA writes about it.

It is planned to create common markets for energy resources and transport, unify tax and customs legislation, as well as a transition to a unified industrial and agricultural policy.

“Much has already been done in social, economic, defense and so on. Today we have really come to the conclusion that we need to strengthen the economic base of the Union of Russia and Belarus, “Semashko said. He also recalled that the parties are finishing work on 28 integration cards.

According to the diplomat, Belarus ranks fourth among the most significant trade partners of Russia. He said that in January-May this year, the Russian-Belarusian trade turnover increased by 30 percent compared to the same period last year.

Earlier, Belarus suspended its participation in the European Union’s Eastern Partnership program. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic explained that such a decision is connected with the restrictive measures introduced by the EU against the country.

In June, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Yevgeny Lukyanov said that Russian-Belarusian integration does not provide for the absorption of the Belarusian economy and could be beneficial for both countries.