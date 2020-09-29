Belarus Visiting Lithuania Macron promised negotiating assistance to resolve the political crisis in Belarus

The French president met with the Belarusian opposition Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya.

French president Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday promised Europe mediation in resolving the political crisis in Belarus.

During his visit to Lithuania, Macron also met in Belarus with the most well-known opposition figure in Belarus, a candidate in the August presidential election and an exile after the election. Svjatlana Tsihanouskajan.

“We do our best as Europeans to help convey,” Macron told reporters on Tuesday morning after meeting Tsihanouskaya.

At issue was by far the highest-ranking head of state to visit Tsihanouskaya since the crisis that began in August. President of Belarus, 26 years in power Alexander Lukashenko won the election fraudulently, followed by major demonstrations in Belarus.

Tsihanouskaya confirmed that Macron promised help. “He promised to do everything he could to help convey the political crisis in our country,” he told the news agency AFP.

Belarusian opposition figure Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya arrived to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius on Tuesday.­

Tsihanouskaja has so far met with EU foreign ministers such as the Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haaviston at the end of August. In addition, he has also met with Polish and Lithuanian leaders. Poland and Lithuania are EU member states, both of which have a border connection with Belarus.

Tsihanouskaya, who challenged Lukashenko in the presidential election, said Makron also promised to do everything possible to “release political prisoners”. The man of Tsihanouskaya is one of the prisoners.

Many opposition figures have fled Belarus since the election. One of the few left in Belarus was a Nobel Prize-winning author Svyatlan Alexeyevich.

On Monday, however, Alexeievich left Belarus for Germany, news agencies say.

Departure is related to hospitalizations as well as work meetings, author’s assistant Tatiana Tjurina said.

“He will return,” Tjurina told the news agency Reuters on Monday.

“Of course, his return also depends on the authorities allowing him to return.”

At least 13,000 people have been arrested in Belarus in connection with the unrest that began in August.