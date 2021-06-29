The Belarusian government announced on Monday that it is withdrawing from the Eastern Partnership with the European Union, vetoed officials from the bloc of 27 implicated in the sanctions imposed against the Alexander Lukashenko administration and called for the withdrawal of the EU ambassador from Minsk. The measures come in response to the new round of economic sanctions imposed by the EU earlier this month, due to the Belarusian government’s crackdown on protesters.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported this Monday, June 28, that the Government will impose a travel ban on EU officials who participated in the drafting of sanctions against their country.

The Foreign Ministry also called its envoy to Brussels for consultations and asked the representative of the European bloc in Minsk, Dirk Schuebel, to leave the country.

Likewise, the Alexander Lukashenko Administration will stop cooperating with the EU to combat irregular immigration from other countries to the block of 27.

On the other hand, he announced that he is suspending his participation in the Eastern Partnership with the EU, a program of rapprochement with several former Soviet nations that, for Brussels, “is based on a commitment to the principles of international law and fundamental values, such as democracy. , the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms ”.

Belarus added that it is evaluating economic retaliation measures against the European Union.

None of the Belarusian decisions went well in the bloc of 27. Josep Borrell, head of Foreign Policy of the European Union, argues that “the reprisals of the Lukashenko dictatorship have neither legality nor reason”, while defending the sanctions of the EU against Belarus as punishment for “violations of fundamental rights, democracy and violent repression”.

The sanctions that sparked Minsk’s ire

The most recent round of sanctions came on Thursday, June 24, when the EU restricted the circulation of one of Belarus’ main export items: potash, a common fertilizer ingredient. The sanctions were also against petroleum products and tobacco industry exports.

This was the way the community bloc decided to try to put political pressure on Belarus for the diversion of a passenger plane last month, in order to arrest the opposition journalist to the Government, Roman Protasevich.

The EU also issued travel bans and assets freezes to 78 officials and entities, including the Belarusian Minister of Defense and Transport and its air force commander, as well as judges and legislators.

President Alexander Lukashenko has denounced these decisions as part of a “hybrid war” waged by the West against his nation.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministry had already warned that Minsk would take steps to suspend the agreement with the EU that aims to curb illegal migration. The president himself had indicated that his country will no longer try to stop the flow of illegal immigrants from other countries to the European Union.

“We note with deep regret that the forced suspension of the agreement will have a negative impact on cooperation with the EU in the field of the fight against illegal immigration and organized crime,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier this month, Lithuanian officials accused Belarus of opening doors for migrants to cross their shared 680-kilometer border. Most of the migrants are believed to be from the Middle East.

Alexander Lukashenko has faced a wave of peaceful protests since he was reelected to office in August 2020 amid allegations of fraud. Thousands of protesters accuse him of being an authoritarian leader who would have manipulated the results of the elections to perpetuate himself in office; while the European Union and the United States do not recognize Lukashenko as president due to the accusations against him.

In addition, the Belarusian forces have repressed the activists who have called massive marches against them. Many, including prominent opposition leaders, have been jailed or forced to leave their country. Among them, the former presidential candidate who faced Lukashenko at the polls, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

With Reuters, AP and EFE