The Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova is missing. There is talk of an arrest or kidnapping. Presidential candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya speaks of “acts of terrorism”. Heiko Maas demands her release.

Anna Kolesnikova, one of the main opposition leaders, is said to have been dragged into a minibus by strangers in the center of Minsk. The police have not yet commented on this.

D.he Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has disappeared. It was arrested in downtown Minsk by previously unidentified people, the website reported tut.by on Monday. The Russian news agency RIA reported that the Belarusian police are checking whether Kolesnikova has been kidnapped.

According to an eyewitness, strangers pushed Kolesnikova into a minibus and kidnapped him on Monday morning. The Belarusian Opposition Council said it had been informed that Kolesnikova had been arrested, the RIA reported. “Image” reported that Kolesnikova had been arrested.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) called for an explanation of the whereabouts and the release of Kolesnikowa and other political prisoners. “We are very concerned about Ms. Kolesnikowa,” said Maas on Monday of the “Bild” newspaper. “The continued arrests and repression, also and above all against the members of the Coordination Council, are unacceptable.”

also read

According to the dpa news agency, there is no trace of Kolesnikowa. The colleagues have no contact with her, said the press service of the coordination council of the democracy movement in Minsk on Monday. In addition, her employee Ivan Kravzov and her spokesman Anton Rodnenkow are no longer available. The report from the minibus in which Kolesnikova was taken away was not confirmed by the Coordination Council.

According to Belarusian information on Tuesday morning, Kolesnikova was sighted on the border with Ukraine. She and two other opposition politicians passed a border control, said a representative of the Belarusian border guards.

The presidential candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, spoke of “acts of terrorism” in a statement to WELT. The 37-year-old described the disappearance of the opposition as an “attempt to disrupt the work of the coordination council”.

38-year-old Kolesnikova is one of the most important members of the opposition who oppose the authoritarian head of state Alexander Lukashenko. Some members of the body had previously been arrested, left or forced to leave, including Tichanovaskaya. But that will not stop the council, she told WELT. “The work of the Coordination Council will continue. We are committed to a peaceful solution to the crisis. “

also read

Observers believe that Tichanovskaya won the Belarusian presidential election. Incumbent Lukashenko, however, claims to have received more than 80 percent of the vote, his opponent is said to have only got ten percent. For the opposition and the majority of the people who have been taking to the streets in Belarusian cities for weeks against the Lukashenko regime, however, she is the rightful president. “The more they try to intimidate us, the more people will join the protests,” Tichanowsjaka told WELT. She called for “the immediate release of all political prisoners and the start of a dialogue that will lead to free and fair elections in Belarus”.

also read

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius blamed the government in Minsk for Kolesnikova’s disappearance without a trace. “The kidnapping of M. Kolesnikova in downtown Minsk is a shame,” Linkevicius wrote on Twitter. “Instead of speaking to the people of Belarus, the outgoing leadership is trying to cynically eliminate one by one”. This is reminiscent of Stalinist methods.

Kolesnikova works for ex-bank chief Viktor Babariko, who wanted to run for president. She is also on the Presidium of the Coordination Council, which seeks a peaceful change of power. Kolesnikowa had lived in Stuttgart for many years and managed cultural projects from there. Kolesnikova appeared repeatedly in protests and was cheered by the demonstrators. She marched with the large demonstration on Sunday in Minsk.

Regarding the mass protests in Belarus, Maas said: “Anyone who sees the pictures of the peaceful demonstrations from Minsk cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that people are demanding a change in politics and leadership.”

The German government is working “at full speed” in the EU on a package of sanctions against the government in Minsk, added the Foreign Minister. “We have repeatedly asked Mr. Lukashenko to enter into a dialogue with all national forces. That did not happen, on the contrary: One wave of repression after another is rolling towards the opposition willing to enter into dialogue. That is the wrong direction. ”If Lukashenko did not change course, the EU would react.