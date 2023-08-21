The US embassy in Belarus has asked its compatriots to “immediately leave” the country. In a tweet, the embassy issued an ‘alert’, also inviting not to travel to the former Soviet republic and recalling that yesterday the Lithuanian government closed the border crossings with Belarus at Tverecius/Vidzy and Sumskas/Losha while “they remain the other border crossings are open”.

A few days ago the Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko, Russia’s number 1 ally of Vladimir Putin, had spoken of peace. The Ukraine-Russia war “can be stopped now and could have been avoided then,” he said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko. Belarus “did not contribute to the start of the war in Ukraine,” she said. “The clashes were already going on. You started them. The Ukrainians started these clashes against Belarus. Economic warfare, first of all. You declared a blockade against Belarus, in the south. You closed the skies to our planes even earlier that the Europeans did it. You did not let our goods pass. You arrested thousands of wagons with fertilizers that we had loaded in Odessa,” Lukashenko explained.

Belarus will never participate in a real war unless Ukraine crosses the border, he said again. “If you Ukrainians don’t cross our border, we will never be involved in this war. We will continue to help Russia, they are our allies. There are 55 countries that help you with coordination, training, ammunition and weapons. Only Belarus openly helps Russia.” For Lukashenko, Putin will be re-elected president of Russia. “I think Putin will be the next president-he said-. The elections will be in six months, no one is currently able to challenge him”.