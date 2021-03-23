Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Derek Cholet urged the American side to objectively approach the assessment of the situation in the republic. This was reported by Interfax-Zapad.

The Foreign Minister “focused on the counterproductiveness of attempts to exert pressure on a sovereign state,” the press service of the Belarusian ministry said.

Makei noted that “a number of statements by the American side were made as if they were a carbon copy.” He also warned Cholet against wanting to influence the work of the law enforcement or judicial system in Belarus.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the last dictator in Europe.