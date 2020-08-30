A new demonstration is due to take place in Minsk, capital of Belarus, on Sunday, August 30, to contest the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko.

“The authorities try to be much gentler in their attempts to repress, we do not see extremely arbitrary violence as we have observed” because he feels observed by the international community, explains Yulia Shukan, lecturer in Slavic studies at the University of Paris Nanterre, sociologist and specialist in Ukraine and Belarus, while a new event is to be held in Minsk , capital of Belarus, to contest the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. “But at the same time, the police are locking up the city so obviously anything can be expected.”

franceinfo: Are there still people whom we have not heard from after their arrest?

Yulia Shukan: In any case, I believe that all of the people who were arrested during the first three days following the election had indeed been identified. But what we see is that the police are also toughening their tone at the moment and arrests have resumed, especially men in the demonstrations. The women are left free and the men are arrested. And then, they all run the risk of a fine imposed for participating in actions not authorized by the government. The repression continues, it concerns new segments in this mobilization. Throughout the week, we have seen a lot of pressure on the workers’ leaders to effectively prevent the strike from materializing in the big factories, in the big industries. But I think it is extremely worrying this withdrawal of accreditations [de médias étrangers] since all the images of the mobilization that we saw, especially when we are abroad, come in particular from these media, indirect streamings and therefore videos. And there, with this withdrawal of accreditations, it is a hard blow that can also be dealt to the image of the movement, in any case to its presence and to our knowledge when we observe it from the outside.

Do you fear a strong repression for the demonstration this afternoon?

It is extremely difficult to predict. We have seen that the authorities try to be much more gentle in their attempts to repress. Finally, when I say soft, we do not see extremely arbitrary violence, as we have been able to observe. But at the same time, the police lock up the city. It seems that the meeting place is already sealed off. And so, of course, we can expect anything. But in any case, here, the demonstrators are determined to return to the streets and to remain peaceful. This peaceful spirit of mobilization is extremely present.

Are you also worried that the power will cut the internet again for this afternoon’s protest?

Of course, it’s recurring. As soon as there is a larger gathering, the internet is cut off and communication is extremely difficult. It really became the practice of power. And it should also be remembered that information for Belarusians is extremely limited since there are a large number of sites, a hundred information sites, to which access is impossible in Belarus. So the objective is really to also prevent information from circulating and make coordination difficult. Telegram channels serve as a mobilization tool, with guidance on how to proceed. It is also extremely impressive to see how Telegram plays a very important role. Telegram is really a tool of preference, a network of preference for Belarusians for security reasons.

Young people are very mobilized in Belarus, but are the workers also mobilizing again?

Last Sunday, for example, during this great mobilization, we saw several groups of workers participating. But I have the impression that the government really feared this mobilization of this segment, the segment of society on which it previously relied. And so the pressures were extremely harsh. Both threats of layoffs, but also threats to family members, which ultimately prevented this strike movement. We expected a massive strike in the industries and we saw the first signs of this strike being implemented, but because of the counter-offensive in power, I have the impression that the movement is slowed down. Even if we also see workers who manifest themselves as workers, who come in overalls to signal their membership in a company or a large industry to the railways.