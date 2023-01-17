Belarus | Tsihanouskaja predicts “huge disobedience” if Lukashenko sends soldiers to Ukraine

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya says that the country’s autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko is already fully involved in the war in Ukraine.

Belarus opposition leader Svjatlana Tsihanouskayan including an autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko would face “huge disobedience” if he decides to send soldiers to fight alongside Russia against Ukraine, says a US business magazine The Financial Times (FT).

Tsihanouskaja made a statement in Davos on Monday, where she is gathering support for her opposition movement.

Tsihanouskajan according to the Belarusian administration is already helping Russia in the war by allowing Russians to participate in military exercises in Belarus and by letting Russia use the country’s military infrastructure.

“Lukashenka is already fully involved in the war. The reason our troops have not been sent to Ukraine is not because Lukashenka doesn’t want it. He knows that Belarusians do not see Ukrainians as enemies,” Tsihanouskaja told FT.

“What would happen if Lukashenko gives the order to participate or even declares a motion? Massive civil disobedience, strikes and fleeing Belarus as fast as possible. That is why I think that Lukashenko did not give this order.”

In October Lukashenko announced that Belarus and Russia will establish joint regional forces. On Monday, Belarus and Russia started joint air war exercises.

Read more: Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia will deploy joint regional forces

Ukraine has warned that Russia is trying to drag Belarus into the war. This would open a new front in the north, and Ukraine might have to reduce its resources in the east and south.

However, Tsihanouskaja says that she believes that northern Ukraine is “well mined” and the local forces are ready for a Russian attack.

in Minsk Tsihanouskaja’s trial began on Tuesday, in which he and his allies are accused, among other things, of a conspiracy aimed at a coup.

Tsihanouskaja has been living in exile in Lithuania since Lukashenko declared himself president after the 2020 elections. Tsihanouskaja is generally considered the real winner of the election.